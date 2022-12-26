Trinity says she is always ready to rumble for a pro-wrestling return.

The former WWE and IMPACT star participated in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest to discuss a potential return to the industry, one she left years ago to pursue being a stuntwoman in Hollywood. Here is what she had to say regarding a return.

I’m always ready to rumble. I’ve always been doing stunts, really all through wrestling I was doing the stunts and the wrestling so I never got out of it. So, I just keep going with the flow so I am always kind of rolling and fighting anyway, whether it’s wrestling or stunt fighting.

Trinity’s last matchup was against ODB at the 2013 TNA One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view.

