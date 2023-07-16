At last night’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay-per-view Trinity defeated Deonna Purrazzo by submission to capture the Knockouts Championship, her first title with IMPACT since joining the roster earlier this year.

Trinity has since released her first comments as champion, where she stated how incredible the “surreal” feeling was and that the real work is now ahead of her.

I’m living the dream living a dream right now. I pictured myself being the Knockouts Champion. Here I am. It’s such a surreal feeling. Gosh, I’m still trying to process it all right now. Deonna is definitely the toughest opponent I have ever faced. To be able to go the distance with her and beat her is a huge accomplishment for me. Now the real, real, real work begins because it’s gonna be even harder to hold on to this.

Check out her full comments below.