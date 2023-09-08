Trinity is still riding on cloud nine in IMPACT Wrestling.

The top company star, who is also the current reigning Knockouts Champion, spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Sportskeeda. Trinity began her chat by singing the praises of KiLynn King, who she worked in her debut match with IMPACT earlier this year.

KiLynn King. I had my debut match in IMPACT with her, and I just felt like that was so special and magical. I was so nervous and so scared after being off a year and having shoulder surgery. There was so much doubt within myself. But when I got in there with her, it was easy, and it was fun. I was like, ‘Wow. This is what it’s supposed to be and feel like.’ I cried after that match because it felt so good, and that’s how wrestling should feel. I was very happy that I had her as my opponent on my return.

She later states that she is super grateful and happy for her current run, adding that she’s having the time of her life.

I’m super grateful and super happy. It’s been such a journey, this last year or year and a half for me now. But I’m super happy. I can’t complain. I’m grateful for this platform and IMPACT giving me the space and opportunity to continue on with my wrestling journey and to kind of reestablish myself after all that had been said and all that had happened. So I’ll forever be grateful for that, and I’m having the time of my life right now.

