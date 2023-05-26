IMPACT superstar Trinity Fatu recently joined Sports Illustrated to hype up this weekend’s Under Siege pay-per-view, her first pay-per-view with the promotion since signing with them back in April.

During her chat, Trinity reflected on her departure from WWE, a move she never thought would happen as she had competed for them for 14 years. She adds that the wrestling business is always filled with scary surprises and shocking opportunities.

I had a great journey in WWE. That was my introduction to wrestling, and it was a great 14 years with the company. I thought I would retire with WWE. Never would I have thought I’d be with another company, but that’s the world of wrestling. As scary as it was, I’m here. I’m looking forward to the opportunities and the chance for growth.

Trinity recalled walking out of WWE along with Mercedes Moné (Sasha Banks) back in 2022. She says she’s very happy she didn’t have to go through that big moment alone, but admits that the public humiliation from everything was hurtful.

I understand the game, I understand the business, and I knew what I was walking away from that day. I just didn’t expect to go through it publicly. Mercedes didn’t let me go through it by myself, so having each other made that a lot easier. But to go through that public humiliation together, it was a lot. To be taught a lesson while sitting back, that was hard and hurtful. But it got me to this point, and I’m pretty happy to be where I am right now.

Under Siege will feature Trinity taking on Gisele Shaw, who she called in a separate interview an exciting emerging star. You can read her full comments on that here.