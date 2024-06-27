Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and was broadcast on TBS. Here are the big news items from the show.

-MJF challenged Daniel Garcia to a matchup at AEW All In. Not only that, but Garcia will be taking on Will Ospreay next week at Beach Break for the AEW International Championship.

MJF has a challenge for Daniel Garcia, but #AEW International Champion Will Ospreay has a challenge of his own! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @GarciaWrestling | @WillOspreay pic.twitter.com/Rds01SkYAF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024

-Jay White defeated Rey Fenix and has advanced to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

Jay White has punched his ticket to the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Tournament!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/qRBPAxufaq — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) June 27, 2024

-The Young Bucks reveal that they will be entering a dark horse entry into the Owen Hart tournament, who will face Jeff Jarrett next week in Chicago.

The EVPs & #AEW World Tag Team Champions Matthew & Nicholas Jackson share exclusive news for next week! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@youngbucks pic.twitter.com/UBQKmjHUBC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 27, 2024

-A new matchup has been added to Forbidden Door. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada will take on The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi in trios action.

-Minoru Suzuki appeared and challenged Chris Jericho to a future FTW Title match.

Minoru Suzuki is BASED for saying this tonight “The learning tree? What is that? I want nothing to do with anything like that” pic.twitter.com/lnuxVKRLts — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 27, 2024

-Tetsuya Naito and Tomohiro Ishii also showed up on tonight’s show.

Tetsuya Naito has arrived at tonight’s Dynamjte. LFG pic.twitter.com/EWxvHLwmZ7 — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) June 27, 2024

Early Lineup For June 28th Rampage:

-Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

Early Lineup For July 3rd Beach Break:

-Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

-Jeff Jarrett vs. TBD Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals

-PAC vs. Bryan Danielson or Shingo Takagi Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals