Tonight’s AEW Dynamite took place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York and was broadcast on TBS. Here are the big news items from the show.
-MJF challenged Daniel Garcia to a matchup at AEW All In. Not only that, but Garcia will be taking on Will Ospreay next week at Beach Break for the AEW International Championship.
-Jay White defeated Rey Fenix and has advanced to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.
-The Young Bucks reveal that they will be entering a dark horse entry into the Owen Hart tournament, who will face Jeff Jarrett next week in Chicago.
-A new matchup has been added to Forbidden Door. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada will take on The Acclaimed and Hiroshi Tanahashi in trios action.
-Minoru Suzuki appeared and challenged Chris Jericho to a future FTW Title match.
-Tetsuya Naito and Tomohiro Ishii also showed up on tonight’s show.
Early Lineup For June 28th Rampage:
-Gabe Kidd & Roderick Strong vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)
Early Lineup For July 3rd Beach Break:
-Will Ospreay vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship
-Jeff Jarrett vs. TBD Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals
-Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinals
-PAC vs. Bryan Danielson or Shingo Takagi Owen Hart Tournament Semifinals