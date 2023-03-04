AEW has announced a new matchup for this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

The Lucha Bros will team up with ROH tag champion Mark Briscoe to take on Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods) and Ari Daivari in trios action. This bout will take place on the Zero Hour pre-show before the main card.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR REVOLUTION:

60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title

Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)

AEW World Trios Title Match

The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)

Texas Death Match

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks

The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.

Fina Burial

Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy

Zero Hour

Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros vs. Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari