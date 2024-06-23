It looks like a new match is set for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, “The Learning Tree” were called out for a match at the upcoming AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 co-promoted event.

The FTW Champion, Big Bill and “The Bounty Hunter” Bryan Keith were challenged to a Trios showdown at the AEW and NJPW joint event on June 30 by the team of Samoa Joe, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata.

Since issuing the challenge, no response has been given from the longest-reigning “For The World” Champion or his fellow members of “The Learning Tree,” although the match is expected for the show.

AEW & NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024 is scheduled to take place on June 30 from Elmont, N.Y.