A big six-man tag team match has been announced for the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Tonight’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite featured an in-ring face-off between Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi to hype their match for the Interim AEW World Title at Forbidden Door. Moxley talked about how he’s been chasing Tanahashi for a long time, and how his time in NJPW has always been about Tanahashi. Moxley then said Tanahashi won’t be “Ace” for too much longer as he, Moxley, is the best wrestler on Earth, and there’s more on the line at Forbidden Door than the Interim AEW World Title.

That’s when Chris Jericho interrupted with Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti by his side. We noted earlier at this link how Guevara dressed as Fuego Del Sol to help Jericho defeat Ortiz in the Hair vs. Hair opener at tonight’s Road Rager show. Now Jericho threatened to burn Moxley’s face for taking his spot against Tanahashi. Jericho also reminded everyone how he defeated Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom 14, but Tanahashi told him to shut up.

Jericho then called for Jericho Appreciation Society members (Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) to come out and attack, while El Desperado and Lance Archer of Suzuki-gun also came out. Jericho introduced Guevara and Conti as the newest members of The JAS, and said the Suzuki-gun members were on loan from Minoru Suzuki.

It was then announced that Forbidden Door will feature Jericho, Suzuki and Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta.

Kingston, Yuta, Santana and Ortiz came out and cleared the ring of The JAS and the Suzuki-gun members. The segment ended with Tanahashi hitting a Slingblade on Desperado, then facing off with Moxley in the middle of the ring.

The inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from the United Center in Chicago, IL. Below is the current card, along with related photos and clips from Dynamite:

Interim AEW World Title Match

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

Winner faces injured AEW World Champion CM Punk at a later date.

Fatal 4 Way for the Inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Title

PAC vs. Malakai Black or Penta Oscuro vs. Miro or Ethan Page vs. Tomoaki Honma or Clark Connors or Tomohiro Ishii or Yoshinobu Kanemaru

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki and Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Adam Cole and/or Adam Page vs. Jay White (c)

Rumored and teased but unconfirmed.

.@JonMoxley makes his way to the ring to stand face-to-face with Hiroshi Tanahashi, ahead of their battle for the #AEW Interim World Championship at #ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite: #RoadRager is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/GYCm0rzGuP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 16, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.