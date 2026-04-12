A new trio now sits atop the AEW Trios division following a title change on AEW Collision.

The Dogs team of David Finlay, Clark Connors, and Gabe Kidd captured the AEW Trios Championships during Saturday night’s episode, scoring a big win in the opening match of the show.

They defeated the team of JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) alongside Mistico in a fast-paced bout that kicked off the broadcast.

The finish came with a well-executed combination, as Finlay hoisted Bailey up for a vertical suplex. In mid-sequence, Connors charged in with a spear off the middle rope, driving Bailey down before Kidd followed up with the pinfall for the three count.

New champions crowned to start the night in AEW.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Results 4/11/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.