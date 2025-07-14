During the post-WWE Evolution 2 media scrum, WWE CCO Triple H commented on the future of WWE Evolution and whether it’ll be an annual show, Seth Rollins’ injury, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On whether WWE Evolution will be a yearly show: “Having a night where they can come together and celebrate that, I think it worked out well here tonight. Moving forward, we’ll see — I don’t want to say it’s yearly, it’s not yearly. I think we see what the demand is for it. Because as the demand for the women grows across the board every day? It became less about having their own show and more about — that’s the equality is, it’s all there. They don’t have to have their show to be in the spotlight. But if it works, we will definitely go down that road again. So it’s a ‘We shall see.’ But even tonight in the show itself, I loved the fact that we had legends here from Alunda Blayze/Medusa to Leilani Kai to Vickie Guerrero. It spanned generations of females that paved the way, that continue to pave the way and are doing that now.”

On what the show meant to him: “For me it was an emotional show. Because it wasn’t that long ago that when we were getting to the Performance Center and starting NXT, that I was like, ‘Why are you not being trained the same as the guy?’ Because, ‘Well, we’re not allowed to do that, we’re doing this.’ Like, ‘Okay, that ends today. And this is all going to change.’ And they all dug in on that and put their athleticism at the forefront, and began to grind and do all the stuff standing on the backs of the people that had come before them and scratched and clawed for the time, and scratched and clawed for a spot when it wasn’t available until that generation of new people in the Performance Center was so good that people couldn’t deny them anymore.

“And then they came in here and lit this place up, and it’s just continued to grow. And the respect for them has continued to grow. Seeing that tonight, seeing Leilani Kai in the crowd. Seeing Melina being here, seeing Torrie Wilson being here and all these different generations of women sitting, watching that show with stars that have become household names through the NXT process and through the Performance Center process all the way through to ones that are there now that are fresh out of college, that are getting an opportunity to become global superstars and inspire another generation. It’s really, really cool to see.”

On Seth Rollins’ injury: “I’m sure somebody here will ask about Seth. I’ll just say right now, a little bit inconclusive, it doesn’t look good. But we’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight, he was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight. He is here or was here, he’ll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Dr. Dugas. We’ll get an MRI and hope for the best, see where we can go with that.”