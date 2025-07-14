During the post-WWE Evolution 2 media scrum, WWE CCO Triple H commented on the future of WWE Evolution and whether it’ll be an annual show, Seth Rollins’ injury, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:

On whether WWE Evolution will be a yearly show: “It’s just an epic show. It was a women’s show, yes, but it was just an epic show. It was an epic WWE production show. I like that. I love the fact that the women are now every bit a part of the show in every aspect of it. At any point in time they can main event if it’s the story. It’s all there. Having a night like tonight where they can all come together and celebrate that, it worked out well here tonight. As we move forward, I don’t want to say it’s yearly or not yearly. I think we see what that demand is for it. As the demand for the women grows across the board every day, it becomes less about having their own show. That’s equality; it’s all there. They don’t have to have their show to be in the spotlight, but if it works, we’ll definitely go down that road again. It’s a ‘we shall see.’”

On Seth Rollins’ injury: “I’m sure somebody here will ask about Seth. I’ll just say right now, a little bit inconclusive, it doesn’t look good. But we’re in Birmingham tomorrow. He came here tonight, he was not going to miss his wife’s performance tonight. He is here or was here, he’ll be in Birmingham tomorrow with Dr. Dugas. We’ll get an MRI and hope for the best, see where we can go with that.”