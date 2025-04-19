Triple H held nothing back during his 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction speech — especially when it came to Vince McMahon.

After reflecting on his storied career, his family, and his rise through WWE’s ranks, Triple H took a moment to address the man who played a pivotal role in shaping his journey. He said,

“There’s one topic I’ve been avoiding all night. Vince McMahon. It’s a complicated story, a complicated relationship — but I wouldn’t be standing here without him.”

He added, “Not just for giving me a shot creatively, but in life. He’s my wife’s father. My daughters’ grandfather. It’s complicated. When someone shapes your life that much, you owe them more than thanks. He taught me a lot — about what to do, and what not to do. Love you, Vince!”

The moment was one of many emotional highlights in a night filled with tribute and nostalgia, including a moving speech from Fred Ottman (Typhoon), who honored his late tag-team partner Earthquake as The Natural Disasters were officially inducted into the Hall of Fame.