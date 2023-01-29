WWE Chief Content Officer and former 14-time world champion Triple H spoke with the media at last night’s post-Royal Rumble press conference, where The Game discussed the return of Cody Rhodes, his Royal Rumble victory, and how he sees a lot of Dusty Rhodes in The American Nightmare. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Congratulates Cody on his Rumble win, and for doing it after a major injury setback:

I will congratulate Cody on going through what he did for all of us, for this industry, for himself. I know what that’s like, I’ve been in that spot. Unfortunately, a few different times, and I can admire what goes into it. For him to be able to turn that around and come back tonight and do what he did is amazing in and of itself. Congratulations to him, punching his ticket, like he said, something that no one else in his family has been able to do, but punching that ticket to the main event of WrestleMania, having that moment to be out there, stand in front of that incredible crowd and do what everybody dreams of. I believe that the people that make fun of it are the people that believe they’ll never get the chance to do it, and that is point to that sign that says you’re going to WrestleMania in the main event.

How he sees a great deal of Dusty Rhodes in Cody:

That’s an amazing accomplishment after such an incredible setback. I can’t help, but when I look at him, I do see his dad. I look in his eyes, and I see his dad’s eyes. I see Dusty, but I see all the best things of Dusty, and then I see something more in Cody. It’s not about comparing him, I just see the greatness of his dad amplified, and that’s something special. He’s a special talent, a special human being, and I’m very proud of him for that.

The full post-Royal Rumble press conference can be found below.

https://www.youtube.com/live/WQ00wJVFblw?feature=share

