The expectations continue to rise heading into tonight’s culmination of “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

During the cold open video package for night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday night, one of the final video excerpts included in the compilation featured John Cena saying, “Get your cameras folks, you’re not going to wanna miss this…”

From there, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque would kick off SummerSlam Sunday live in the ring with a brief promo.

The WWE CCO reiterated his comments from the night one post-show about how “you haven’t seen nothing yet,” before welcoming everyone to what he called the “biggest SummerSlam in history,” without ever announcing any attendance figures as the reason for what is usually considered promotional hyperbole.

“Welcome to the biggest SummerSlam in history,” Levesque said, before a ton of pyro and fireworks exploded at the top of the massive entrance stage inside MetLife Stadium.

After that, Levesque simply exited the ring as the theme for Rhea Ripley played to begin the ring entrances for the opening triple-threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

Considering how night one of WWE SummerSlam 2025 went off the air, with Seth Rollins revealing his injury was fake and cashing in his Money In The Bank briefcase to end CM Punk’s five-minute reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, WWE has their work cut out for them this evening.

And by all accounts, they sure seem confident that they will be doing exactly that.