The Undertaker and AJ Styles’ famous Boneyard match was presented at WWE WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Obviously, no spectators were able to attend this match in person due to COVID-19. However, three WWE wrestlers were fortunate enough to be present while it was being filmed.

In a recent social media post, Johnny Gargano revealed that he was on set for the match alongside Tommaso Ciampa and Candice LeRae as extras.