Triple H and Adam Cole Comment on Takeover Challenge to Pat McAfee, WWE Hypes Challenge, More

As noted, Triple H appeared on “Get Up ESPN” this morning to challenge Pat McAfee to wrestle Adam Cole at the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX” event. The challenge comes after the incident between Cole and McAfee on last night’s NXT episode, which is the highlight of their mini-feud that began back in 2018. ESPN has posted video from the interview, which you can see above.

“We have a big Takeover pay-per-view in a few weeks, August 22, NXT ‘Takeover: XXX.’ My call out to Pat McAfee is to put your money where your mouth is. Let’s see how bad you are,” Triple H said during the morning interview. “Pat McAfee versus Adam Cole on that stage [is a] massive match. Let’s see what you’ve got, Pat. You think you’re a tough guy? There’s going to be no pads, there’s going to be nobody kicking a ball, there’s just going to be two guys one-on-one, going at it.”

In an update, Cole took to Twitter this afternoon and dared McAfee to accept the challenge.

“Let me make this crystal clear for everyone, especially you @PatMcAfeeShow…Hunter is the one who can make this match happen, but I will be the one kicking your ass at #TakeOverXXX…if you’re as bad as you think you are, accept. I dare you,” Cole wrote.

Triple H also tweeted on the challenge and said the ball is in McAfee’s court.

“@PatMcAfeeShow has made the transition from NFL star to successful media and entertainment personality … but accepting a challenge from @AdamColePro to step inside an #WWENXT ring? I guess the ball is in his court. #NXTTakeOver,” Triple H tweeted.

McAfee has not accepted the challenge as of this writing but as noted, he did tweet after Triple H’s ESPN appearance this morning.

“A lot just happened,” wrote the former NFL punter, who took out Cole with a punt kick on last night’s show.

Stay tuned for updates on Cole vs. McAfee. Below are their full tweets, along with WWE’s announcement on Triple H’s challenge:

