Triple H and Edge React to WWE NXT Great American Bash Match

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Triple H took to Twitter to praise Timothy Thatcher and Oney Lorcan for their match during Night One of the WWE NXT Great American Bash.

Tonight’s Bash event saw Thatcher defeat Lorcan in a match that started out technical on the mat, but ended after some aggressive brawling.

Edge wrote, “I’d definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB”

“I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN… it sure it won’t be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB,” Triple H added in another tweet.

Below are the full tweets from Edge and Triple H along with a few shots from tonight’s Thatcher vs. Lorcan match on the USA Network:

HES LORCANINING UP IS THAT A VERB DID WE JUST MAKE IT A VERB OK LETS GO WITH IT THROW EM UP ☝️☝️☝️#WWENXT #NXTGAB @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/F1lLNuQJ6L — WWE (@WWE) July 2, 2020

I’d definitely enjoy watching some more @ONEYLORCAN vs Timothy Thatcher. Solid stuff gentlemen #NXTGAB — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 2, 2020

I love the type of physical match you get with Thatcher and @ONEYLORCAN… it sure it won’t be the last time we see them beat the hell out of each other in a #WWENXT ring. #NXTGAB https://t.co/AfZH0bsTqk — Triple H (@TripleH) July 2, 2020

