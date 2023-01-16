WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H hosted a talent meeting before tonight’s RAW in Cincinnati, along with Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrella, and Executive Producer & Chief of Global Television Distribution Kevin Dunn.

The meeting began shortly after 3pm ET, according to Fightful Select, and involved staff and talent. The talk included many of the same points that were hit during Friday’s pre-SmackDown meeting. You can click here for our report from that meeting.

It was reiterated that Triple H is still COO, and firmly in control of WWE creative, and that Talent Relations are not changing now that Vince McMahon has returned as Chairman of the Board. The rumors of WWE being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which made the rounds last Tuesday night, were also dismissed.

