– WWE has a new poll asking fans what was the most legendary moment on the Legends Night RAW. As of this writing 52% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returning to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. 20% voted for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair stealing a kiss from Lacey Evans, while 14% voted for The Boogeyman scaring Angel Garza, and 14% went with WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan running wild backstage with McIntyre.

– Speaking of RAW Legends Night, below are the top 10 moments from the first RAW of 2021:

– Triple H has been announced for the first 2021 episode of The Bump, which will air tomorrow morning at 10am ET on the WWE Network and all WWE digital platforms. The Game will be there to promote WWE NXT New Year’s Evil and the Royal Rumble.

As seen below, NXT Champion Finn Balor and Billie Kay will also appear on the first 2021 episode of The Bump tomorrow morning.

We've got an INCREDIBLE lineup for the first #WWETheBump of 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ It's all about the #RoyalRumble and #NXTNYE with @TripleH! THIS is your guest thread. ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0lPPlj5Wi1 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 5, 2021

We're NOT joking you! @BillieKayWWE joins us tomorrow on the first #WWETheBump of 2021! See you tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET on @WWENetwork & @WWE Digital Platforms. pic.twitter.com/0Xxf8eMozG — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 5, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.