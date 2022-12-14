WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be underwhelmed by some of the Superstars that have returned to the company in recent months.

A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that a “handful of talent” brought back during the re-hiring wave of the summer have “under-performed and severely underwhelmed” Triple H and other officials since returning.

Wrestlers brought back in the Triple H era include Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan), Tegan Nox, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Johnny Gargano, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Hit Row, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dexter Lumis, Emma, Mia Yim, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai.

It should be noted that there’s no word yet on which wrestlers have under-performed and underwhelmed.

