New WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross says he is the new beginning for the brand.

Last night’s NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two co-main event saw Kross capture the NXT Title from Finn Balor. Kross took to Twitter after the show and warned everyone to get ready.

“Time is not a line, but a series of now-points. And now, I am the new beginning. Get ready. #HandOfTime,” Kross wrote.

Scarlett took to Twitter this morning and congratulated her partner.

“My new favorite photo. Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you. I always knew this was your destiny. Now it’s time for all of you to… Fall…and…Pray. [smiling face with horns emoji] #NXTTakeover #AndNew @WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross,” she wrote.

Kross responded to Scarlett and looked ahead to the mayhem that they have to bring to NXT.

“Thank you for walking this path with me. Now, we’ve got some real mayhem to stir up,” he wrote back.

Triple H also congratulated Kross on his big win, writing, “Time catches us all. Congratulations to the NEW #WWENXT Champion… @WWEKarrionKross!! #TickTock #NXTTakeOver @Lady_Scarlett13”

Kross and Scarlett are expected to appear on next week’s Tuesday night premiere for NXT.

