NBA star Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers had a viral moment on Wednesday night when he used a DX crotch chop to celebrate a moment during a NBA Playoffs game against the Washington Wizards.

During the second quarter of the Sixers’ win, Embiid took a pass from Ben Simmons at the free throw line and continued to the hoop for a running scoop shot, while taking a foul. Embiid then laid on the ground and celebrated with the crotch chop, something he previously did during a December 2020 game.

Embiid tweeted a photo of the crotch chop on Thursday and quoted WWE Hall of Famers DX.

“If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** ** #ThrustTheProcess #DX,” wrote the center-forward.

Triple H took to Twitter this morning and re-tweeted Embiid’s photo, writing, “#AreYouReady #TrustTheProcess”

Shawn Michaels also responded with, “…and if you’re not down with that!!!!”

Embiid was asked about the “thrusting” (crotch chop) during his post-game Zoom call with media on Wednesday night. Embiid confirmed that the move was an homage to his favorite wrestlers, Triple H and Michaels.

“It’s fun,” Embiid explained, according to Sports Illustrated. “I missed the crowd. I mentioned that in the past, DX is my favorite. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were my favorite wrestlers. Obviously, the group was also my favorite, and that’s what they used to do. When the refs called the And-1, it just makes sense to combine the both of them and just enjoy myself.”

Embiid previously nicknamed himself “The Process” in a reference to the Sixers’ rebuilding phase under former General Manager Sam Hinkie.

Embiid’s celebration after this and-1 😅 pic.twitter.com/Z6spcMPDaG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2021

Joel Embiid, umm, giving it to the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/HB5KPc1ob0 — T.J. Furman (@tj_furman) May 27, 2021

…and if you’re not down with that!!!! https://t.co/GptODkdNnF — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 28, 2021

Embiid with the DX crotch chops!! Hahahahaa! https://t.co/xGsgBTrKNh — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) May 27, 2021

Embiid says the move is an homage to his favorite wrestlers and members of DX, Shawn Michaels and Triple H https://t.co/MXi9XZ8Ikh — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 27, 2021

If you’re not down with the process, I got two words for ya **** ** #ThrustTheProcess #DX pic.twitter.com/oUr8Rst2XT — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 27, 2021

