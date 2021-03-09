Triple H took to Twitter to hype up this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As noted, it was revealed during RAW that NXT General Manager William Regal will have a second game-changing announcement to make during Wednesday’s show. Triple H declared that NXT will be epic this week.

“Two of the biggest title matches in @WWENXT history. Two game-changing announcements. One word for this show …. EPIC!!!! #WWENXT on @USA_Network this Wednesday! #WeAreNXT,” he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels also hyped up the show, writing, “I cannot wait for Wednesday!!! @shirai_io vs #ToniStorm @FinnBalor vs @AdamColePro Not one but TWO announcements?! #WeAreNXT #WWENXT”

It’s believed that one of Regal’s announcements will be the reveal of the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles, but that has not been confirmed. The other announcement could have something to do with NXT moving to Tuesday nights, or the rumored two-day Takeover event during WrestleMania 37 Week.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage. Below is the current line-up along with the tweets from Michaels and Triple H:

* NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make an announcement that will change the landscape of NXT forever

* Regal will also make a second game-changing announcement for NXT

* Xia Li vs. Kayden Carter

* NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defends against Toni Storm

* NXT Champion Finn Balor defends against Adam Cole

Two of the biggest title matches in @WWENXT history.

