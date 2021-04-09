WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels held a media call after Thursdays WWE NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two event. Below are highlights:

* Triple H said Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were checked out by medics after their Unsanctioned Match, which O’Reilly won, and apparently OK. When asked about Cole’s future, Triple H said to watch Tuesday’s NXT TV episode. He said it’s a chapter in a story and reiterated that a loss doesn’t always mean someone is going to RAW or SmackDown

* Triple H was asked if he prefers two nights of Takeover. He said it just happened that way this year and he’s not sure about the future but they will always make the best decision for the brand and the fans

* They both praised the most recent class of WWE Performance Center recruits. Triple H isn’t sure if he’s seen a better group arrive. Shawn said they’ve advanced in a big way since coming in

* They noted that veteran talents like Tommaso Ciampa, Candice LeRae, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, Pete Dunne and others have produced matches for some of the up & coming talents. Dunne and NXT UK Champion WALTER have done the same for NXT UK talents. If a wrestler shows interest in learning about how to produce, they’re given opportunities

* They want to do NXT UK Takeover events this year but it depends on travel situations and the pandemic

* They were asked about top NCAA wrestler Gable Steveson appearing in the Takeover crowd with Stephanie McMahon. He and his dad were guests at Takeover and will also be guests at WrestleMania 37. Triple H said they have had talks for a while and they will see how it goes. Gable’s main priority right now is the Olympics. Triple H thinks he would be amazing in WWE

