WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H have congratulated new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah on Monday’s big win.

As noted, Monday’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of RAW saw Rodriguez and Aliyah defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in the tournament finals to capture the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, which had been vacant since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May.

In an update, Michaels and Triple H have congratulated the new champions, while Rodriguez and Aliyah have also provided interesting post-win comments.

“The culmination of a tournament featuring some of the brightest stars from the @WWE and @WWENXT Women’s Divisions. Congratulations to @RaquelWWE and @WWE_Aliyah on their #WWERaw MAIN EVENT win and becoming the NEW Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! #JustTheBeginning,” Triple H wrote.

Michaels added in a follow-up post, “Congrats to both of these Superstars! Very proud!!!!”

As seen in the video below, Sarah Schreiber caught up with Rodriguez and Aliyah backstage and asked them what the win means now. Rodriguez talked about how it means everything to both of them as they were working so hard in WWE NXT to get to RAW and SmackDown, then they headlined RAW and not only worked the main event, they left as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They both agreed that the feeling was incredible.

Aliyah then remarked how going into RAW she truly didn’t believe she deserved to be in the match, but having Rodriguez by her side made her believe 100% that they could take the titles. Aliyah then thanked Rodriguez, and Rodriguez commented how she believed in Aliyah every second of the way.

There’s no word yet on when Rodriguez and Aliyah will make their first title defense, but we will keep you updated.

Below are the related clips from last night:

