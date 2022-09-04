WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says there’s a lot more to come from the WWE NXT brand.

Triple H took to Twitter after today’s Worlds Collide Premium Live Event to praise the NXT and NXT UK Superstars, and to look ahead as the NXT brand expands and the NXT Europe brand launches in 2023.

“I have had the privilege of personally seeing the Superstars of #WWENXT and #NXTUK learn and grow through the years. #NXTWorldsCollide is an incredible showcase of what these brands are and what they can and will become in the future. AND THERE IS STILL MORE! @peacockTV,” he wrote.

WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels also took to Twitter today with comments on some of the different matches.

Michaels praised SmackDown Superstar Ricochet and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes after their Worlds Collide opener.

“#NXTWorldsCollide isn’t just about brands but eras of #WWENXT! What a performance from two men who’ve worn the North American title proudly. Hats off to the unbelievable @KingRicochet and congrats to @Carmelo_WWE. What. An. Opener!!!,” he wrote.

Worlds Collide saw Pretty Deadly win the Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match to unify the NXT Tag Team Titles and the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, which came after Damon Kemp turned on The Creed Brothers. Michaels reacted to the match.

“Four of the best from ALL of #WWENXT and now when you ask if #PrettyDeadly are the NEW #NXTTagTitles Champions, there is only one answer… #YESBOY! @KitWilson_PD @EltonPrince_PD,” he wrote.

Michaels also praised the NXT women’s division and commented on the reign of Unified NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, who defeated Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura to unify the titles.

“A great match for the top spot in the #WWENXT’s Women’s division and @WWE_MandyRose continues her dominant reign! #NXTWorldsCollide is showcasing the talent of all of these Superstars!!!!,” Michaels wrote.

Michaels’ praise for the women’s division continued as he congratulated NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for retaining over RAW Superstars Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop.

“The will to fight with everything you got … FOR everything you got. Congratulations to our champs @wwekayden and @Katana_WWE on successfully defending the #WWENXT #WomensTagTitles! #NXTWorldsCollide,” he wrote.

