Tonight has become one of the more highly anticipated nights of wrestling in recent memory as NXT and AEW go head-to-head for the first time in years due to the MLB Playoffs pushing AEW out of its normal time slot on Wednesdays. Both programs have loaded up their shows. You can check out the NXT lineup here and/or the AEW Dynamite lineup here.

A new report from Haus of Wrestling’s Nick Hausman has thrown further fuel on the fire between WWE and AEW. A “fired-up WWE source” told the publication that Triple H and Shawn Michaels intend to send a message to AEW President Tony Khan with tonight’s NXT, adding that it will be “a very clear example of how and why WWE is WWE, and why AEW has a long way to go.” This same source indicated that Khan “poked the wrong ones at the wrong time” during the Wednesday Night Wars prior to NXT moving from Wednesday back to Tuesday.

Khan has since commented on the report on social media, stating that he has a message for Triple H and Shawn Michaels. He then shared another image from the hit HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm that reads “Bald Asshole.”

I have a message for them: See you TONIGHT at a special Tuesday Night #AEWDynamite:

Title Fight Tuesday

At 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TBSNetwork

At least the first 30 Minutes Are Commercial-Free, + a big overrun TONIGHT! https://t.co/ZKVQVnlMnf pic.twitter.com/ruuc2k49kD — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 10, 2023

Wrestling Headlines will have coverage of NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite on TBS later this evening. Stay tuned.