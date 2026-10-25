WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and his wife, Stephanie McMahon, were among those in attendance for Metallica’s “Life Burns Faster” residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Triple H, a longtime fan of the legendary heavy metal band, took to social media to praise the performance.

“Metallica at The Sphere… F’N INCREDIBLE!!!” he wrote.

The WWE executive was also spotted in footage circulating online helping hype up the crowd inside the venue before Metallica took the stage.

Metallica’s “Life Burns Faster” residency consists of 24 performances at the Sphere, with shows scheduled to run through March 13, 2027.

Triple H has previously spoken about his interest in bringing Metallica into WWE for a major event, including a potential appearance at WrestleMania.