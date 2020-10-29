– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special. For those who missed it, you can click here for our details report from the show.

– As noted before at this link, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon made several tweets last night with reactions to the NXT Halloween Havoc special.

Triple H made another tweet with a final thank you to everyone involved, and NXT General Manager William Regal also chimed in.

“A final congratulations & #ThankYou to the @WWENXT Superstars who put so much into this show, the crew who created an incredible set to honor the legacy of #HalloweenHavoc… and of course everyone at home. THANK YOU for supporting these stars & the black & gold brand! #WeAreNXT,” Triple H wrote.

Regal added, “Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched #HalloweenHavoc tonight. To all the hard working competitors and crew, it’s my honour to work with and for you.”

