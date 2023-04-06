WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has been announced for Friday’s post-WrestleMania 39 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

It was noted that The Game will be on tomorrow’s show to address the WWE Universe.

“WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H ignited the Los Angeles crowd to kick off the Raw After WrestleMania and will return this week on Friday Night SmackDown. Coming off the most successful WrestleMania in history, the message from The Game was simple – ‘We’re not going anywhere.’ Don’t miss the appearance from Triple H this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX!,” WWE noted in their official preview for Friday.

It remains to be seen if Triple H will open Friday’s broadcast.

As noted at this link, Triple H also opened up Monday’s post-WrestleMania RAW.

Below is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 39

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

* New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue their big title win

