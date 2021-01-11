WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is scheduled to speak during tonight’s RAW.

WWE announced earlier this afternoon that McIntyre was in quarantine after he tested positive for COVID-19. While he was pulled from tonight’s non-title main event with Randy Orton, WWE has now announced that McIntyre will be addressing the WWE Universe on tonight’s show.

“With the announcement of the WWE champion testing positive for COVID-19, we can confirm Drew McIntyre will make his first comments tonight on Raw,” WWE announced on the website.

It’s likely that McIntyre will address fans via pre-taped promo, but that has not been confirmed. McIntyre is expected to return to the ring in time for the match against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 31.

In other big news for tonight’s show, WWE has announced that Triple H will be opening the broadcast.

There is no word yet on what Triple H will be doing.

Stay tuned for more.

