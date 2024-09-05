WWE fans are in for a treat next week.
Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media on Thursday afternoon and announced a WWE Hall of Fame legend will be making a special rare appearance on next week’s episode of WWE Raw.
“When in Hart country,” his post on X began. “Bret Hart joins us for WWE Raw’s massive season premiere, this Monday at 8/7c LIVE from Calgary on USA Network.”
Levesque added, “You definitely won’t want to miss this.”
