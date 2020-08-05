Triple H Announces Metallica Theme for WWE NXT “Takeover: XXX”, WWE SmackDown Promo with The Fiend

– Below is a promo for Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode. This week’s show will feature fallout from last week’s show-closing segment that saw “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt attack Alexa Bliss as a way to send a message to WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman.
Strowman has not been seen since going under the water at the end of the Wyatt Swamp Fight at WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view on July 19. It’s believed that Strowman will defend his title against The Fiend at WWE SummerSlam on August 23, which may be revealed on Friday’s SmackDown.
– Triple H announced today that Metallica’s “Moth Into The Flame” single will be the official theme song for the “Takeover: XXX” event during WWE SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 22.
He wrote, “#NXTTakeOver: XXX will be our biggest event yet…so we had to make it as LOUD as possible. A special thank you to @Metallica for this #NXTLoud theme. “Moth Into Flame” gets even LOUDER on S&M2, out August 28th. #WeAreNXT”
You can see The Game’s latest NXT Loud promo below:
#NXTTakeOver: XXX will be our biggest event yet…so we had to make it as LOUD as possible. A special thank you to @Metallica for this #NXTLoud theme. “Moth Into Flame” gets even LOUDER on S&M2, out August 28th. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/lYe7gIgNAN
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 5, 2020
