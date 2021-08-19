WWE and the Enfield Town Football Club in London have announced a new one-year deal for a first-of-its-kind partnership.

The deal will see WWE NXT UK sponsor the fan-owned soccer team for their 2021/2022 season. The team, known to supporters of The Pitching In Isthmian Football League Premier Division as ‘The Towners’, will sport the NXT UK crest on their matchday shirts, beginning with their first league home game against Brightlingsea Regent this Saturday.

Triple H released a new video today, seen below, where he revealed the partnership and the 2021/22 Enfield Town Football Club 20TH Anniversary Home shirts.

The NXT UK crest will appear on the First Team’s Home shirts and the Women’s Reserve Team Home shirts. NXT UK will also be visible in branding around the Queen Elizabeth II Stadium, various team digital properties, and in community events planned for the season.

“The launch of WWE’s UK Performance Center in 2019 saw the roots of NXT UK firmly grounded in Enfield and through this partnership we are thrilled to continue supporting the Enfield community,” said Michael Levin, WWE Vice President, International. “Enfield Town FC and WWE share an intrinsic value of putting fans at the heart of everything we do, a vision of supporting the next generation of talent in sport and entertainment, and a goal of putting smiles on the faces of our fans.”

Paul Reed, Chairman at Enfield Town Football Club, added, “For a fan-owned club committed to delivering a sense of community and entertainment to the local area, to have a partner with the magnitude and ethos of WWE is truly special. Our vision is one of inclusivity and equality for all and to be a social centre for Enfield, and we welcome NXT UK as part of the family in our 20th Anniversary year.”

You can see Triple H’s video below, along with related photos and tweets:

