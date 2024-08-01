A big announcement from Triple H.

The WWE Chief Content Officer revealed on social media that the 2024 Survivor Series WarGames premium live event will be taking place on November 30th from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Just spoke with our friends @MyVancouver and can officially announce that #SurvivorSeries: WarGames is headed to @RogersArena in Vancouver on November 30. You're not going to want to miss this… pic.twitter.com/EGVrkrqEK8 — Triple H (@TripleH) August 1, 2024

The 2023 Survivor Series WarGames took place from the AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois and featured the shocking return of CM Punk.