The highly anticipated WWE documentary finally has a release date.

Triple H revealed this evening on social media that the WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain documentary special for be premiering on July 3rd on the WWE Youtube Channel. The film will take a look at everything leading up to this year’s WrestleMania XL premium live event, and how major storylines shifted backstage, most notably the decision to go with Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the main event over The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

The Road to #WrestleMania XL was all about finding magic amidst the chaos. Now… we’re showing you how it all really went down. WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain premieres July 3 at 7pm ET, exclusively on @WWE’s YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/Bd1sQ9tHtz — Triple H (@TripleH) June 24, 2024

WrestleMania XL: Behind The Curtain was initially set to premiere the week after Mania, but the project was delayed due to the amount of footage that was shot.