WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 has already broken an all-time record.

During the “Countdown To WWE Bash In Berlin 2024” on Saturday, August 31, Byron Saxton sat down with Paul “Triple H” Levesque for a brief interview before the international premium live event.

The WWE Chief Content Officer would inform Saxton that today’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event will break the record for the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history.

Levesque noted that the record was set at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland and broken by the WWE Backlash: France show earlier this year, and after today’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 show wraps up, the German-hosted PLE will hold the all-time record.

