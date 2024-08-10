A big update to the WWE Speed series.

Chief Content Officer Triple H revealed on social media that the first-ever WWE Speed women’s tournament will premiere on X (Twitter) on September 4th. The Game writes:

Time to turn #WWESpeed up another notch… excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/lpY1XPndTU — Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024

The first WWE Speed tournament was won by Ricochet, who became the inaugural Speed Champion. He has since dropped the title to Andrade, who will defend it next against the winner of the ongoing tournament.

At this time, the female competitors for WWE Speed have yet to be revealed. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.