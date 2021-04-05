Top WWE executive and former 14-time world champion Triple H interviewed with Pardon My Take to discuss a variety of topics, most notably when he spoke to former WWE superstar CM Punk. The Game would also note that if Punk ever did want to return to his old company he would have to show some desire. Highlights can be found below.

On the last time he spoke to CM Punk:

Last time I talked to [Punk]? A year and a half, a year and three quarters ago.

On Punk possibly returning to WWE:

A funny thing that people will constantly say when his return is, but in some way, that has to be what he wants. People go, ‘make the call.’ Who says if we make the call that he wants to answer? What if we make the call and he’s like, ‘I’m not interested in doing that anymore.’ Maybe he’s just done with it. Those are conversations that only those people can directly answer. If he wants to do it, we would get word and have those conversations or he would make a call. There has to be a desire there to do something like that. This business is too all in to just go, ‘Ehhhh, alright, I’ll do it.

