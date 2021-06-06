WWE legend Triple H attended today’s NBA Playoff game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks and joined the Sixers star player, Joel Embiid in the ceremonial ringing of the Liberty Bell prior to the game beginning.
The Sixers advance to the second round after besting the Washington Wizards, while the Hawks put on a dominant performance agains the New York Knicks. Check out clips of the Game’s appearance below.
