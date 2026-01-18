The Ascension’s WWE run is often remembered for how abruptly it stalled on the main roster, but behind the scenes, their peak in WWE NXT tells a very different story. In a recent interview, Viktor and Konnor explained how Paul “Triple H” Levesque personally went to bat for them during a pivotal moment that ultimately led to their long NXT Tag Team Championship reign.

“He basically just sat there and told us that everybody f**king hated us and didn’t believe in us, but Hunter stood up for us,” Viktor recalled, describing a tense pre-show meeting where their future appeared uncertain.

Why it matters is that this moment highlights the philosophical divide between WWE’s old developmental-to-main-roster pipeline and the vision Levesque had for NXT’s Black and Gold era. The Ascension were positioned as dominant champions not because they were universally loved backstage, but because Triple H believed their presentation, consistency, and character could carry a division. That faith translated into nearly a year as champions and helped define NXT’s early tag team identity, even if it was never fully rewarded on the main roster.

Looking back, the story adds important context to why many former NXT standouts thrived under Levesque’s system but struggled elsewhere, and it continues to fuel discussion about how differently careers might have unfolded under a unified creative philosophy.