Triple H criticized wrestling legends who say WWE: Unreal reveals too much backstage information while regularly sharing the same type of insider material on their own podcasts.

Speaking with Dave LaGreca and Nic Nemeth during Busted Open Radio, WWE’s Chief Content Officer addressed the debate surrounding the behind-the-scenes Netflix series. The show’s director previously said its primary goal was to attract new viewers and expand WWE’s audience.

Triple H said he appreciates the passion fans show even when they disagree with WWE’s decisions.

Whether we’re doing something right or we’re doing something wrong, I love that passion. I love it. It’s amazing. They’re not always going to agree with everything that happens.

He said the relationship between wrestling and its audience has changed as the business has become more transparent.

It’s a funny thing in this business now because the paradigm has shifted to some degree. Everybody knows now kind of what it is, and we’ve opened that wide open with Unreal.

Triple H then pointed to what he sees as a contradiction among legends who criticize the series.

It does make me laugh sometimes when I see the old-timers or legends in our business talking about, “They give away too much, and they tell people the insider stuff too much.” Meanwhile, they’re on a podcast where they do exactly that every single day and have been doing it for years. It’s okay when they do it, right?

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.