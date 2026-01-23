As WWE continues to spotlight its internal creative process through Netflix’s WWE Unreal, one recurring theme in the newly released second season is how the company views its crossover stars. Among them, Pat McAfee stands out, not just as a broadcaster, but as a genuine extension of WWE’s public identity.

In the season’s opening episode, Paul Levesque offered unusually direct praise for McAfee while discussing the lead-up to WWE Backlash 2025. “Pat McAfee is the face of WWE to a lot people,” Levesque remarked, framing McAfee as far more than a guest personality. “Pat’s association with us goes back quite a way.”

Levesque admitted that his initial awareness of McAfee was limited. “I was vaguely aware of who he was, I knew he was a kicker for the Colts,” he said, referencing McAfee’s NFL background with the Indianapolis Colts. What followed, however, exceeded expectations. “It’s been incredible to see him go from like, little podcaster to NFL stuff to ESPN, to like just keep blowing up along the way.”

That rise intersected directly with WWE storytelling following WrestleMania 41, when GUNTHER, fresh off losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso, took his frustrations to the commentary desk. Believing Michael Cole was subtly mocking his defeat, GUNTHER confronted Cole on-air during WWE Raw. McAfee, seated beside him, stepped in and paid the price.

The confrontation escalated quickly, culminating in McAfee being choked out on Raw and setting the stage for an unlikely singles match at Backlash. The bout itself followed a clear narrative arc: McAfee’s defiance, GUNTHER’s brutality, and a decisive finish that saw the former World Heavyweight Champion put McAfee to sleep once again. Yet the post-match moment mattered just as much. After the bell, GUNTHER offered McAfee a sign of respect; an acknowledgment that resonated with the crowd and backstage alike.

There has been growing discussion about how WWE deploys personalities who blur the line between commentator, celebrity, and performer. McAfee’s arc against GUNTHER wasn’t positioned as novelty; it was framed as earned, physical, and rooted in character consistency, reinforcing the idea that credibility still matters even in crossover storytelling.

From a business and creative standpoint, Levesque’s comments underscore how WWE views McAfee as a gateway figure, someone who brings in casual viewers while still being trusted within the locker room narrative. With McAfee having stepped away from regular WWE appearances since the summer of 2025, following his last commentary stint at Wrestlepalooza during WWE’s ESPN-era launch, his role remains fluid. Whether he returns in front of the camera or continues as an external ambassador, his value to WWE’s broader presentation appears firmly established.