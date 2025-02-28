– WWE continued their countdown of the “50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches Of All-Time” list on Friday, with the complete match between The Rock vs. John Cena from WrestleMania 28, which comes in at number 48 on the list, being released on the company’s YouTube channel. The list will continue with a new match being released in its’ entirety each day leading up to WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

– Heading into WWE’s big premium live event this Saturday night, WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto, the company felt it was an appropriate time to release a special installment of their digital series, “WWE Top 10.” The new episode, released on Friday morning, looks back at the top 25 moments from the build to Saturday’s show.

– WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque released video footage of himself landing in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, the site of tonight’s WWE SmackDown and Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event. The WWE CCO referred to this weekend as “an industry-changing weekend.”