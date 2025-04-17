Stephanie McMahon is on a quest to find out the story behind some of sports and entertainment’s biggest personalities.

And the quest began today.

The debut episode of “What’s Your Story with Steph McMahon” dropped on Thursday, featuring an exclusive one-on-one sit-down interview with UFC President and TKO executive Dana White.

Following the release of the episode, which you can view below, Stephanie’s husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, surfaced on social media to encourage fans to check out the “MUST LISTEN” episode.

“A WrestleMania Week MUST LISTEN,” Levesque wrote via X. “The first episode of Stephanie McMahon’s podcast with the first guest and our good friend, Dana White.”