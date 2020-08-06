Triple H Challenges Pat McAfee to Wrestle Adam Cole at WWE NXT Takeover

As noted at this link, last night’s WWE NXT ended with a big angle between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, leading to speculation on a possible match between the two at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.
Triple H appeared on “Get Up ESPN” this morning and told McAfee to put his money where his mouth is.
“We have a big Takeover pay-per-view in a few weeks, August 22nd, NXT ‘Takeover: XXX.’ My call out to Pat McAfee is to put your money where your mouth is,” Triple H said. “Let’s see how bad you are. Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole on that stage, a massive match. Let’s see what you’ve got, Pat. You think you’re a tough guy? There’s no pads, there’s going to be nobody kicking a ball, there’s just going to be two guys, one-on-one, going at it.”
McAfee has not accepted the challenged but he did tweet after Triple H’s appearance on ESPN.
“A lot just happened,” McAfee wrote.
Stay tuned for updates on Cole vs. McAfee.
A lot just happened
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2020
If @PatMcAfeeShow wants to be "famous," @TripleH is ready to make it happen…
Triple H just told @GetUpESPN that he's challenging Pat McAfee to a match against @AdamColePro at #NXTTakeOver: XXX!!!
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 6, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch