Triple H Challenges Pat McAfee to Wrestle Adam Cole at WWE NXT Takeover

As noted at this link, last night’s WWE NXT ended with a big angle between Adam Cole and Pat McAfee, leading to speculation on a possible match between the two at the upcoming “Takeover: XXX” event.

Triple H appeared on “Get Up ESPN” this morning and told McAfee to put his money where his mouth is.

“We have a big Takeover pay-per-view in a few weeks, August 22nd, NXT ‘Takeover: XXX.’ My call out to Pat McAfee is to put your money where your mouth is,” Triple H said. “Let’s see how bad you are. Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole on that stage, a massive match. Let’s see what you’ve got, Pat. You think you’re a tough guy? There’s no pads, there’s going to be nobody kicking a ball, there’s just going to be two guys, one-on-one, going at it.”

McAfee has not accepted the challenged but he did tweet after Triple H’s appearance on ESPN.

“A lot just happened,” McAfee wrote.

Stay tuned for updates on Cole vs. McAfee.

