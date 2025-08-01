On Thursday, Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared alongside Donald Trump at the White House, where Trump signed an executive order expanding the Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. As part of the initiative, the administration plans to reintroduce the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools.

Appearing on “The Sports Agents” podcast, Levesque opened up about his relationship with Trump, calling him “one of the most intuitive people” he’s ever met. While praising Trump’s instincts and determination, Levesque noted that his own world is rooted in entertainment — not politics. He said,

“As you move through life, you continue to learn. I think that over time, everybody learns. He is one of the most intuitive people I’ve met. When he believes in a plan, he sticks to it — and more often than not, it proves to be right. But he also admits when he’s wrong. That’s something I respect. My world, though, is not political. My world is entertainment.”

He continued, “I’ve always enjoyed our interactions, especially when he’s been part of our events. He’s in the WWE Hall of Fame. My hat’s off to him. People often ask me about the stress and scrutiny of running WWE, and I can only imagine what that’s like for a world leader. Whether it’s the Mayor of London, the President of the United States, or anyone in between — God bless them for doing what they do.”

During the same podcast, Triple H commented on the allegations Vince McMahon is facing these days. He said,

“Sure, sure. All we can do is move forward for us as a company, all we can do is move forward. Allegations are allegations. It’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life. Nobody is perfect. Accusations are made, and that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do. My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do. Luckily and happily, it’s been successful and working wonderfully. Business is in an incredible place right now and continuing to grow, especially with our partners at Netflix, NBC, CW and everyone in-between. It’s a wonderful time in our business and fans are enjoying it. We’re headed in a good direction.”

Kylie Rae has made history as the inaugural WWE ID Women’s Champion, winning the title at GCW’s WWE ID Showcase. Rae defeated Zayda Steel and Zara Zakher in the tournament finals.

Rae now holds a title that’s open to all independent competitors. Should a non-WWE ID talent capture the championship, they will earn a WWE ID contract as part of the prize.

Kylie Rae submits Zayda Steel to become the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion 🏆 @IamKylieRae#GCWID #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PnYzbCg4y0 — Stone Cold Harbor 👊🩸 (@StoneColdHarbor) August 1, 2025

Cappuccino Jones also made history at the ‘GCW Presents: WWE ID’ event, becoming the inaugural WWE ID Men’s Champion.

Jones defeated Jack Cartwheel in the finals of the WWE ID Men’s Tournament.

He picked up the win after landing the Shot of Espresso, followed by The Decafinator.

During today’s SummerSlam 2025 Kickoff Show, AJ Styles hinted that this could be his final SummerSlam appearance.

While promoting his upcoming match against Dominik Mysterio, Styles revealed that he’s planning on leaving everything in the ring because he’s unsure if he’ll be part of next year’s show. He said,

“If I’m being honest with you guys, this might be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys.”

You can check out the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Kickoff Show below: