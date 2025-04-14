During a recent interview with Andrew Schulz on Flagrant, Triple H revealed his thoughts on the internet and the constant complaining that takes place. He said,

“The internet is not real life. The b*tching and complaining that is on there is not real life. You can read the internet and it will sound like this thing is dead. I’ll use Cody as the example. ‘Cody has already jumped the shark. He’s dead as a babyface.’ Really? I’m in an arena with 10,000 people every night going apesh*t for him. He’s selling the most merchandise. Sure, whatever you want to say on the internet. The beautiful thing for our business, unlike a movie or TV show or even a book, we have a focus group (every night). As we begin to tell these stories, you know, ‘This is working. This is not working.’ Whether people are bitching online, the reaction of people live. ‘Jey Uso is terrible.’ What are they doing? (Yeeting). Merch, reaction of the crowd, everything he does. It’s just the opinion of a few people.”

During the March 10 episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, live from Madison Square Garden, comedian Andrew Schulz got an unexpected taste of the action. While sitting ringside, Schulz was pulled into the ring by Logan Paul, who teased a suplex before AJ Styles stormed out to save the day, setting the stage for their WrestleMania clash.

Fast forward to a recent episode of Flagrant, where Schulz had WWE’s Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, on as a guest. Near the end of the nearly three-hour chat, Schulz brought up the surprise run-in, asking why his original seat had been moved — coincidentally to the exact spot Logan Paul could single him out.

Triple H explained that when one of WWE’s top stars like Logan Paul requests a seat change to interact with a fan or friend, they usually oblige.

“I knew you guys knew each other, so when Logan said, ‘Hey, where’s Schulz sitting?’ and asked if we could move you closer to hard cam so he could address you — yeah, we made that happen. I figured you were cool, he’s not gonna go overboard.”

Schulz pushed back, saying that he didn’t want to be part of a promo or appear like he was co-signing Logan’s antics. He joked that it was a good thing AJ Styles ran in — otherwise, he might’ve had to handle Logan himself.

Triple H admitted he didn’t know Logan would pull Schulz into the ring. “The AJ part was scripted. The rest? Not so much. But honestly, when a celebrity of your level is in the front row, something happening — good or bad — isn’t the worst thing for us.”

That’s when Schulz put his foot down, saying, “Alright, well, just know that’s the last time something like that happens.”

Triple H laughed and extended an invitation to their next MSG show, hinting Schulz might get a shot at revenge. “If we’re back at the Garden, I’d love to have you come out… and if something happens to Logan from your end — hey, who’s to say?”

Schulz, always ready with a punchline, replied, “Let’s just say I know how to get in without setting off a metal detector. So maybe keep me in a suite next time. If I’m ringside again — you never know what’s gonna happen.”

Triple H tried to rope Schulz into attending WrestleMania 41, but the comedian played coy. “I’m busy, man. Can’t make it.” When Hunter called him out for sounding like someone who would show up, Schulz smirked and admitted, “Yeah, I’ll probably be there.”

In 2021, Chris Legentil joined WWE as Senior Vice President, Head of Communications. By 2024, he had been promoted to Executive Vice President, Talent Relations and Head of Communications.

In a feature article by David Bourne for Sports Business Journal, WWE executives Triple H and Nick Khan offered insight into Legentil’s growing influence within the company.

“Chris is an excellent communicator,” said Triple H. “He has a unique ability to deliver tough news diplomatically, and good news with genuine enthusiasm. That’s what makes him perfect for this expanded role. He’s not a gatekeeper — he’s a problem-solver. Talent knows they can trust him to get answers, not avoid conversations.”

Nick Khan echoed the sentiment, saying, “At WWE, we believe that if no job is beneath you, then no job is beyond your reach. The sky is the limit for Chris.”

The article highlights Legentil’s responsibilities, which include aligning talent with sponsorship opportunities, media appearances, community events, and public interviews. He also plays a key role in executing Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s creative vision by positioning the right talent in the right storylines.

Legentil spoke about the demands of working year-round in WWE’s non-stop environment. He said, “WWE runs 52 weeks a year. We’re always together, and that affects how we work with talent. Some days you’re delivering great news, and other times it’s not so great. But in every interaction, we aim to be respectful and equitable. There’s a lot to get done each week, and we want everyone rowing in the same direction. After four years here, I’m constantly amazed by our Superstars — their talent and their tireless drive.”

The article also notes WWE’s growing focus on site fees, with cities competing to host marquee events like WrestleMania. Legentil helped drive this initiative by sharing industry examples of cities paying host fees for sports and entertainment events. Khan encouraged him to pursue similar opportunities for WWE.

“You’re the PR guy — you know our messaging, and you understand the economic impact we bring to these cities,” Khan told him. “Go talk to them.”

