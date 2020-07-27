Triple H Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident, Invites McAfee To A Future NXT Show

WWE’s Triple H appeared on the Pat McAfee show earlier this morning to address the incident that occurred between McAfee and NXT superstar Adam Cole, when Cole cursed McAfee out following a heated exchange. The former NXT champion has since apologized on Twitter, with many wondering if the altercation was a shoot or an elaborate work.

The Game begins by apologizing to McAfee for Cole coming on the show, where he calls Cole overly-sensitive and McAfee a button-pusher.

I apologize for Adam coming on your show. There’s an interaction between the two of you that I believe is Adam being a little bit overly-sensitive and you, honestly, Pat, being Pat McAfee … you’re a professional button pusher. That’s what you do. You needle people for a living. You do it very well.” He also said it’s possible that Pat being an outsider in the wrestling world and picking at something he’s not necessarily part of has rubbed some talent the wrong way.

Triple H later invites McAfee to a future NXT event to hash things out with Cole.

I don’t know if Florida is on your plans anytime soon, I know you come down there sometimes. So, anytime you’re around, come on the show. I’ll promote your show, I’ll promote you just like we’ve done before. And if you don’t want to do it that way, if you just want to you and him sit in a room with nothing else around it, and no promotion, not the show, anything like that. I’m fine with that too. This is you and him. Man to man. But if you want to do that, separately, and because you’re in Florida or whatever that is, jump on the show. Whatever. Cool with that too. But I do think the two of you should sit in a room.

You can see the full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)