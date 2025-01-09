Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media with a pair of newsworthy posts on Wednesday.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to X on Wednesday afternoon to share the official promotional poster for the second return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place on January 25, 2025 from San Antonio, TX.

Featured prominently as the lone Superstar on the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poster for the upcoming show on NBC and Peacock on 1/25 is none other than the “YEET!” master himself, “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Turn the volume up. It’s about to go down…YEET! #SNME comes to you LIVE nationwide from San Antonio, Jan. 25 at 8e/5p @peacock @nbc pic.twitter.com/9QFg8DCLws — Triple H (@TripleH) January 8, 2025

In addition to the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event poster post, the WWE CCO took to X later in the evening on Wednesday to comment on his experience attending the WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 special event in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday night, January 7.

As noted, “The Game” appeared on The CW Network broadcast in a brief cameo alongside WWE President Nick Khan during hour two of the annual WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special event.

“Don’t get the chance often, but LOVE being on this side of the guardrail,” Levesque wrote when sharing a photo of himself and Khan in the front row for the 1/7 NXT on CW special. “WWE NXT was EPIC!!!”

Levesque continued, giving a shout-out to the talent who worked the show, as well as his former D-Generation X ally, fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend and current NXT Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative Shawn Michaels.

“So proud of those men and women,” he wrote. “The future keeps getting brighter, Shawn Michaels.”

